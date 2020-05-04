Ho-Chunk nation monitors COVID-19 situation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ho-Chunk Nation government officials are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and making adjustments as the situation changes, the nation said in a recent press release.

Since mid-March, the four government branch leaders − executive, legislative, judicial and general counsel − as well as the emergency management coordinator, have met daily to address the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those meetings were recently pared back to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Also, since mid-March, the health department’s incident command station has been meeting to keep the infection rate under control. Health department representatives meet twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursdays, to discuss the health situations and directives.

“We are fortunate to have such skilled professionals in positions to help control the spread of the COVID virus,” said Ho-Chunk nation president Marlon WhiteEagle. “We will continue our efforts for as long as necessary. Hopefully the number of cases will continue to decline to a point where we can begin to think of resuming some operations on a graduated scale.”

In addition to dealing with the health situation, the committees discuss how the casinos and other operations will return to normals. Procedures are being planned to to take incremental steps to open the facilities in a safe manner. The first step would be everyone to maintain a safe distance from each other and to wear personal protective equipment. As restrictions decrease, those requirements would gradually decrease as the risk decreases.

