The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual stop in Tomah Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The train is scheduled to stop at the Amtrak station, and the crossing at Superior Avenue will be closed during the performance.
The Holiday Train includes 14 brightly decorated railcars, and the half-hour performance is free. Those who attend are asked to bring a donation for Tomah's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry. Performances have raised $16 million and 4.5 million pounds of food for pantries in the United States and Canada since 1999.
This year's performers are Canadian recording artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.
Patrick is a two-time Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year and has been nominated for eight CCMA awards, including album of the year. She recently received Juno Award nominations for Country Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist.
Prescott has toured across North America as a solo artist, most recently with Kyle Cook of Matchbox 20 and as a member of The Claytones. She also performed as Emmylou Harris in the theatrical production of Grievous Angel: The Legend of Gram Parsons.
Charles, a soul music performer, released her debut album Soul Run in 2017. A Toronto native, she has embarked on five tours since the Soul Run release.
Other area stops Dec. 4 include:
- Wisconsin Dells - Amtrak station, 100 La Crosse St., 2:45 p.m.
- Mauston - Division Street railway crossing, 4:15 p.m.
- Sparta - Corner South Water Street and Milwaukee Street, south of tracks, 7 p.m.
- La Crosse - Amtrak station, 601 Saint Andrew St., 9 p.m.
The train will make multiple stops in the United States and Canada from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18.
