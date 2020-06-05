Holmes named to Bank First board of directors

Robert W. Holmes has been appointed to the Bank First board of directors.
Holmes, former board chair of Timberwoood Bank of Tomah, joined the Bank First board effective May 15. Bank First, based in Manitowoc, established its footprint in Tomah by purchasing Partnership Bank in 2019. It then purchased Timberwood Bank in November 2019.
“Mr. Holmes is an exceptional addition to the board," said Michael Ansay, board chair of Bank First Corporation. "With his leadership and experience in the business and financial industry, he will enhance our continued efforts in serving our communities with our relationship-based model of community banking. His insight and experience will be beneficial as Bank First continues to grow.”
Holmes has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry dating back to 1975, when he founded and served as president and chief executive officer of First Insurance Services. In 2003, he founded Timberwood Bank and led the acquisition of Acuity Bank branches in 2007, growing total assets from $22 million to over $100 million. He continued growing the organization over the next 12 years, reaching $193 million in total assets.
Outside the financial services industry, Holmes founded and served as a director of Advanced Bio Energy, a $25 million ethanol company. He was appointed by Gov. Tommy Thompson to serve on the State Savings and Loan Review Board with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and continues to serve to this day.
In the community, Holmes has served on the board of directors of Handishop Industries and the Tomah Public Library and has also served on the Board of Trustees for First Congregational Church in Tomah.
“We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the Bank First board of directors,” said Mike Molepske, chief executive officer of Bank First. “His extensive background in the financial industry, integrity and care for the community he has served, will bring strength and a varied perspective to our board of directors.”
Holmes has also been nominated to serve on the Bank First Corporation board of directors. His nomination will be voted on during the annual shareholders meeting June 8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!