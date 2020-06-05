Holmes named to Bank First board of directors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert W. Holmes has been appointed to the Bank First board of directors.

Holmes, former board chair of Timberwoood Bank of Tomah, joined the Bank First board effective May 15. Bank First, based in Manitowoc, established its footprint in Tomah by purchasing Partnership Bank in 2019. It then purchased Timberwood Bank in November 2019.

“Mr. Holmes is an exceptional addition to the board," said Michael Ansay, board chair of Bank First Corporation. "With his leadership and experience in the business and financial industry, he will enhance our continued efforts in serving our communities with our relationship-based model of community banking. His insight and experience will be beneficial as Bank First continues to grow.”

Holmes has over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry dating back to 1975, when he founded and served as president and chief executive officer of First Insurance Services. In 2003, he founded Timberwood Bank and led the acquisition of Acuity Bank branches in 2007, growing total assets from $22 million to over $100 million. He continued growing the organization over the next 12 years, reaching $193 million in total assets.