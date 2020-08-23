Homeless veteran program receives federal support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to continue to operate and expand Wisconsin’s Veterans Housing and Recovery Program, which provides temporary housing, training, and supportive services to military veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in order to help them obtain permanent housing.

For more than 25 years, VHRP — through its community partnerships and extensive referral network — has helped homeless veterans in Wisconsin receive the job training, education, counseling and rehabilitative services they need to obtain steady employment, affordable housing and the skills to sustain a productive lifestyle. As part of the VHRP program, three transitional Veterans Housing Centers located in Chippewa Falls, Union Grove, and Green Bay provide housing and services to 78 veterans in need.

“It is so important that we support the well-being of our state’s vulnerable veterans,” Wisconsin DVA secretary Mary Kolar said. “I’m pleased the VHRP will continue to assist at-risk ceterans — men and women — navigate the pathway to stable housing by providing the tools and support to help put homelessness behind them.”