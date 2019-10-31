Handcrafted items and baked goods will be sold at Peace Lutheran Church of Tomah for two days. On Nov. 8-9 the church will host its sixth annual Time & Talent Marketplace Craft & Bake Sale.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, homemade crafts such as quilted, crocheted and sewn items will be for sale, along with hand-crafted wood works, baked goods, jams and jellies.
New items this year include ornaments made out of wine bottle corks and small wooden ornaments, said Gwen Nelson, one of the event organizers.
The marketplace acts as a fundraiser for the church, Nelson said.
“The funds from the Time and Talent Marketplace are designated every year for something different within the church,” she said. “One year it may be youth, one year it may be to improve our kitchen and another time it might be if we need something specific for the church.”
Sandy Fick, another event organizer, said what she likes about the marketplace is the camaraderie it brings to church members who create the items.
“We have a real fellowship getting together sewing and creating and quilting, and I think there are some people that help making the jars,” she said. “It gives you a little fellowship along with a little creative juices.”
Lori Yates, another event organizer, also enjoys the creativity involved in making the items.
“There’s a lot of planning that goes into this, and it’s enjoyable talking about ‘what are you making?’ and I like the creativity of it, coming up with new ideas every year,” she said.
Nelson likes that the whole church gets involved one way or another, be it creating items, volunteering in the kitchen, woodworking, baking, selling or buying.
In addition to the marketplace, the event includes a quilt raffle in which a 94x112-inch “triple treat” quilt will go to the first-place raffle winner. The second-place prize is a “world hunger” quilt, and the third-place winner receives a basket of equal exchange tea, chocolate and coffee.
Tickets for the raffle are six for $5 and $1 for one ticket.
Proceeds from the quilt raffle will go toward the ELCA World Hunger initiative.
