The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will be celebrating Tomah’s Hometown Heroes at Firemen’s Park on Thursday, June 6 from 5-7 p.m.
Chamber executive director Tina Thompson said Hometown Heroes is an event to celebrate personnel who are the first on scene in emergency and dangerous and stressful situations. She said the “will honor the heroes who keep us safe, help us heal, and sometimes save lives.”
The event honors workers in healthcare, law enforcement, firefighting and other emergency services.
Boys and girls will be able to explore emergency vehicles onsite, take a ride in the bucket truck and play games. Emergency and child safety demonstrations will be provided and food will be for sale on site.
Thompson said the event is “family friendly” and free to the public thanks to sponsors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.