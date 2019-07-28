Darin Brooks considers himself a lucky man.
"I horse around for a living," he said.
Brooks and his father, Merle Brooks, brought their profession and lifetime passion to Tomah for Sunday's draft halter show during the Monroe County Fair at Tomah Recreation Park.
The fair also hosted a draft hitch show Saturday. Unlike the Saturday show, the Sunday display featured horse owners who control their animals with just a halter and their ability of persuasion.
Merle and Darin, who won StillBrooks Clydesdales in Wonewoc, brought seven draft horses to Tomah. The two train and sell horses for a living, and they enjoy dealing with breeds that have distinct personas.
"One horse has a lot of life − it's like hanging on to a firecracker," Darin said. "The next horse is as quiet as a church mouse. They all have their own personalities. They're just like human beings."
Merle was particularly proud of their young Clydesdale named Ike. Born in April, Ike won his class and was the overall Reserve champion.
"That's unusual for a horse that young to do that," Merle said.
Ike is a natural show horse. He's curious and will come right up to any stranger, which Merle said is typical of a Clydesdale.
"The Clydesdale is a very likeable horse − they like people a lot," Merle said. "They like attention."
Like Darin, Merle has been around horses his entire life. He said his father, Grayson Brooks, was one of the first people to import Clydesdales into the United States.
"I've been around Clydesdales all my life," Merle said. "I started showing them when I was 17."
Merle said judges look for the usual attributes, such as high hocks, no blemishes and "action when they move." Darin added something else: personality.
"We want to show their emotion and animation," Darin said.
The horses trained on the Brooks farm are well-traveled. They marched in the annual Big Top Circus Parade in Baraboo July 20 and will head to the Wisconsin State Fair next month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.