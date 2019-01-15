Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in February for expecting moms, soon-to-be-dads and family members.
The TMH hydrotherapy class is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 7 from 7-9 p.m. Mothers can learn how the technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers before having a water birth.
Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class Feb. 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the New Beginnings Birth Center at Tomah Memorial Hospital Saturday, Feb. 9 from 5-6 p.m.
A complimentary infant car seat and CPR class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. for parents who delivered their baby at Tomah Memorial.
Interested parents are asked to call 608-374-6605 for information on class costs and registration or go online to tomahhospital.org for a complete list of classes. Early registration is recommended.
