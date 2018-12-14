Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in January for expecting moms, soon-to-be dads and family members.
New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class Monday, Jan. 7 from 6-8 p.m. in the lower level classrooms at Tomah Memorial. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.
There will be a two-day childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child. The prepared childbirth course will be offered Jan. 7 and Jan. 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Tomah Memorial. The course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the OB New Beginnings Birth Center at Tomah Memorial Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5-6 p.m.
Interested parents can call 608-374-6605 for information on class costs and registration or go online to tomahhospital.org for a complete list of classes. Early registration is recommended.
