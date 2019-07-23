Thanks to a $900 grant from the Western Wisconsin Healthcare Readiness Coalition, Tomah Memorial Hospital has obtained an additional Stop the Bleed kit for future training.
Hospital emergency preparedness specialist James Newlun said the kit, complete with practice limb, tourniquet and packing gauze, will be used to train hospital staff and community members.
“As of today, over 300 staff at Tomah Memorial hospital have received Stop the Bleed training,” said Newlun.
He said the Stop the Bleed training has gained significant traction over the past two years providing people with the knowledge to perform lifesaving interventions in a bleeding emergency.
Newlun said the training is being offered to schools, law enforcement, businesses, churches and the general public.
“It’s our goal to ensure the hospital and community are better prepared to deal with emergencies and disaster,” Newlun said.
For more information on Stop the Bleed training, contact Tomah Memorial training and education specialist Angela Krueger, RN, at 608-374-6658 or online at akrueger@tomahhospital.org.
