Hosta sale in Elroy to benefit nurse education
Hosta sale in Elroy to benefit nurse education

On Friday, June 19, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation and Nurses Helping Nurses, invites the public to join them for a hosta walk and sale at Uniquely Hostas located at 205 Grove Avenue in Elroy from 4-7 p.m.

Admission is free, and there will be a brat sale.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go toward tuition reimbursement for Mile Bluff employees pursuing or advancing nursing degrees.

For more information about this event, contact Erin at 608-847-9877.

