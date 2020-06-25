Hours reduced at Couleecap Sparta pantry

Couleecap’s Sparta Food Pantry is returning to its pre-COVID-19 hours.
Beginning June 29, Couleecap’s Sparta Food Pantry will be open on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Service will continue to be provided curbside to maintain “no contact” food distribution and minimize health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic
Couleecap’s pantry is located at 217 N. Black River St. in Sparta. Applicants can obtain food on the day they apply. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.
Households participating in other food programs (such as FoodShare, WIC or school nutrition) can also participate without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!