Hours reduced at Couleecap Sparta pantry

Couleecap’s Sparta Food Pantry is returning to its pre-COVID-19 hours.

Beginning June 29, Couleecap’s Sparta Food Pantry will be open on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Service will continue to be provided curbside to maintain “no contact” food distribution and minimize health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic

Couleecap’s pantry is located at 217 N. Black River St. in Sparta. Applicants can obtain food on the day they apply. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.

Households participating in other food programs (such as FoodShare, WIC or school nutrition) can also participate without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.

