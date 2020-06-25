You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hours reduced at Couleecap Sparta pantry
0 comments

Hours reduced at Couleecap Sparta pantry

{{featured_button_text}}

Couleecap’s Sparta Food Pantry is returning to its pre-COVID-19 hours.

Beginning June 29, Couleecap’s Sparta Food Pantry will be open on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Service will continue to be provided curbside to maintain “no contact” food distribution and minimize health risk during the COVID-19 pandemic

Couleecap’s pantry is located at 217 N. Black River St. in Sparta. Applicants can obtain food on the day they apply. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.

Households participating in other food programs (such as FoodShare, WIC or school nutrition) can also participate without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID cases rise in Monroe County

Monroe County has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday through Wednesday, and public officials are warning that community spread is i…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News