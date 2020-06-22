Howard Marklein: Connecting agriculture to connect rural Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am one of only a few legislators who has spent a part of my life working on my family’s farm. There are just a couple of us in the legislature, and we have taken a strong bi-partisan stand together to make sure that the voice of agriculture and rural Wisconsin is heard and represented in our state government.

Part of this role for me is to connect with farmers, agri-businesses and others in the agricultural supply chain on a regular basis for first-hand, real-world understanding of how things are going. In recent conversations, I have been told that some of the media narrative around farming and agriculture is misleading. Pam Jahnke, the Fabulous Farm Babe and one of the most prolific voices for agriculture in Wisconsin, recently wrote about the milk-buying, milk-price trend and said, “The return of milk may be one that’s built to last. That makes it time to pause the ‘milk is struggling’ stories. And it means even less support for the ‘death of dairy’ myth.”

In fact, milk prices have rebounded from the trough of a few months ago. June milk is over $20/cwt. One cheesemaker I recently talked to said that we have gone from dumping milk to not having enough milk. Fortunately, farmers are flexible.