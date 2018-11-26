The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of human remains discovered Friday in the town of Clifton.
According to the sheriff's office, a hunter came across skeletal remains located in a wooded area near Hwy. W. The remains have yet to be identified, and no cause of death has been determined.
The sheriff's office is coordinating its investigation with other state and local enforcement agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.