It was a great weekend to be outdoors.
Matt Modjeski, Department of Natural Resources conservation warden, said this past weekend was perfect for people who took the time to get outside.
"I don't think it gets any better than no rain, the sun being out part of the time and good temperatures, plus the bugs are gone," he said.
The wildlife was active, especially deer as the rut has begun, Modjeski reported. He said deer are on the move.
"If you're a deer hunter and like to pursue with a bow or crossbow, now is the time to be out there," he said. "I took some time yesterday and did a little hunting and got myself a doe."
The nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Department of Natural Resources reports that colors are past peak in northern and central Wisconsin, and leaves are rapidly dropping, significantly improving visibility for grouse, woodcock, turkey and archery deer hunters.
Duck season is still active, and duck hunters are going out, Modjeski said. The best time for duck hunting is right before the end of shooting hours, when the birds are more active.
The trapping season has also opened. Modjeski assisted a hunter who was trapping coyote release a bobcat accidentally caught in a foothold trap on Monday.
The bobcat was about 25 pounds and was uninjured, Modjeski said.
"There are bobcats around in the area, but they are more active at night, so a lot of people never see one ... and because they don't want to be around humans, they want to avoid them," he said. "I saw my first one on Saturday night over by Cataract; it was crossing the road at about 10 p.m. At first I thought it was a house cat, but I wasn't anywhere that there would be house cats. That was so cool."
In fishing news, Modjeski said he hasn't seen anyone fishing on Lake Tomah but did see one fisherman below the dam. He expects fishing to pick up with the cooler temperatures.
Mountain bike trails are closed at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. Running water restrooms/showers and the RV dump/fill station are still open. Quartzite Campstie water facilities might remain open through October, but it depends entirely on weather and nightly temperatures.
