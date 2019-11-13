The Tomah City Council Tuesday removed a hurdle to the sale of Tomah Memorial Hospital.
Council members voted 7-0 to waive a clause that reverts ownership to the city if the property were no longer used as a hospital. The building was vacated Oct. 2, when the hospital moved to a new facility renamed Tomah Health on Gopher Avenue.
Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart said the sale of the building for $200,000 is expected to close Thursday, Nov. 14.
Prior to the vote, Tomah mayor Mike Murray questioned whether the city should walk away from property with lake frontage. He referred to the city budget passed earlier in the evening that eliminated $200,000 worth of projects.
"That's an awful lot of money to let fall by the wayside," Murray said. "This land actually belongs to the city."
Stuart said the city would be on the hook for an expensive liability if it assumed control of the building. He said the hospital is paying $45,000 per month in utilities and that it would cost $500,000 to demolish the structure. He said the vacant lot would sell for less than $500,000. There's also a covenant that would prohibit the city from selling it to another health care provider.
City council member Lamont Kiefer said the sale will generate property tax revenue.
"It will come back on the tax rolls," Kiefer said. "That's the payment."
In other business, the council voted 7-0 with council member Mary Ann Komiskey absent to grant a bartender's license to Savannah L. Hays, an employee of Murray's on Main.
Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson recommended that the license be denied based on a city ordinance that allows for denial if the applicant has a felony conviction involving drugs or alcohol within the previous 10 years. Hays has a 2011 conviction for taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and a 2012 conviction for substantial battery. Hays said on her application that alcohol played a role in both offenses.
Hays was 17 years old at the time of first the offense, and 18 at the second. There have been no offenses since 2012, and Hays said she has become a responsible citizen since getting married and starting a family.
"I've learned my lesson," she said. "I won't ever do anything bad again."
Kiefer expressed support for Hays' appeal.
"We want to give people a chance," Kiefer said. "Please do not make us regret this decision. We don't take this lightly."
In other business, the council approved:
- An updated floodplain ordinance to comply with federal flood insurance mandates.
- A change in the ordinance regulating docks on Lake Tomah. The amended ordinance requires all docks to be within 30 and 72 inches in width.
- Purchase of winter jackets for part-time ambulance staff. The city has a price quote of $6,870.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
