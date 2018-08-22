Hustlerfest is coming back to the Town of Hustler in Juneau County. The Hustlerfest Grounds in Hustler will host a kids horseshoe tournament, cake walk, corn hole tournament, motorcycle ride, church breakfast, power volleyball, parade, pie eating contest, bale throwing, garden tractor pull, chicken throwing, log sawing, pickled pigs feet bob and hog scramble.
The Hustler Museum will also be featuring materials from area churches: St Michael’s, St. Paul’s, St. Peter’s and Fountain Town of Trinity.
“There’s lots of history and lots of ministers’ pictures,” said Sharon Bornharst of the Hustler Museum Board. The museum hours are Aug. 24 6-8 p.m, Aug. 25 10 a.m-6 p.m. and Aug. 26 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission buttons are available for $7 and are good for the whole weekend.
