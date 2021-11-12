Hwy. 21 between Sparta and Oshkosh designated Purple Heart Highway

Highway 21 in Wisconsin is now the Purple Heart Memorial Highway.
Governor Tony Evers signed the bill that designated the highway during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday in Necedah.
“Throughout history, our Purple Heart recipients have put their lives on the line in defense of the liberties we hold dear, so I am glad to sign this bill into law today, designating the entirety of State Highway 21 as a Purple Heart Memorial Highway,” said Evers said. “I am also proud to take this action on Veterans Day as we celebrate and recognize our state and nation’s veterans. My hope is that this Purple Heart Memorial Highway serves as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices made by our service members who know the true cost of freedom.”
The ceremony was held at Necedah Veterans Hall, where the governor was joined by local veterans and community members.
Highway 21 covers 123 miles between Sparta and Oshkosh and includes the city of Tomah and village of Wyeville.
The Purple Heart Memorial Highway is meant to honor all recipients of the Purple Heart, which is the nation’s oldest military award and recognizes those who are injured or killed by enemy action.