Hwy. Z in Monroe County closed for bridge replacement

A highway in southern Monroe County is expected to be closed for six weeks due to bridge construction.

Highway Z in the Town of Wellington closed Sept. 29 for the replacement of a bridge over Poe Creek. The project is expected to be complete by mid-November 2021. No detour has been marked.

Larson Construction of Chippewa Falls was awarded a $351,000 contract to construct the project, which is funded by Monroe County.

For additional information, contact the Monroe County Highway Department at 608-269-8740 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

