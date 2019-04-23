Eastbound Interstate 90 in Monroe County will be closed and detoured beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 23-24, to accommodate repair work.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured between Sparta and Tomah using Hwy. 16 from Exit 28 to Exit 43.

Motorists should prepare for alternate routes and anticipate possible delays.

For up-to-the-minute traffic conditions on Wisconsin highways visit 511wi.gov.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.