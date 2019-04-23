Eastbound Interstate 90 in Monroe County will be closed and detoured beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 23-24, to accommodate repair work.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured between Sparta and Tomah using Hwy. 16 from Exit 28 to Exit 43.
Motorists should prepare for alternate routes and anticipate possible delays.
For up-to-the-minute traffic conditions on Wisconsin highways visit 511wi.gov.
