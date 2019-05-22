An iconic building of downtown Warrens is gone.
The Town of Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched during the predawn hours of Monday after receiving a report of fire coming from the Frost Building at the corner of Main Street and Market Street.
The structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The building, which was undergoing renovations, was a complete loss. No injuries were reported.
Jason Krultz, village of Warrens president, said he was startled by the remains of the building.
"It was rather shocking to see how little was left after the fire," he said.
A nearby structure also caught fire and sustained significant fire and water damage. A seasonal craft shop housed in the old fire station and the Warrens Mall also sustained damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mike Morphey, Town of Lincoln Fire Department chief, said the fire took about two hours to subdue.
The building was vacant for a number of years but has been a fixture of the downtown for the past century.
"It’s just really kind of sad because ... that has been a fixture for so long, and even though the Frost family doesn’t own it anymore that’s what the people call it, the Frost building," Morphey said.
Assisting the Town of Lincoln Fire Department were the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Alliant Energy.
According to the Visit Warrens Facebook page, the Frost building was an old hotel turned general store and was recently purchased by Joe and Summer Minney of Oakwood House Properties from the Frost family.
Joe Minney said they finalized the purchase of the building at the beginning of November and were planning on turning it into a six-unit apartment building.
When the fire happened, Minney said they were still in the demolition phase of the project, stripping everything to studs. There were no utilities inside except a single electrical panel. As of now they have no plans for the property other than cleaning up the site.
According to the Warrens Centennial Book, the building once served as a vibrant retail space, where virtually every need of the local residents could be met in the store's various departments, which included groceries, apparel, toys, jewelry, non-prescription drugs, hardware, livestock remedies and farm machinery.
The building later housed the offices of George Warren Company, F.W. Barber, Union Cranberry Company, Wetherby Cranberry Company and Curry Insurance Company.
