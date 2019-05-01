The tales trees can tell.
"Trees, even though they can't speak ... could tell tons of stories," Tomah mayor Mike Murray said.
Murray stressed the importance of planting tress to Tomah Middle School Science Club students during the seventh annual Arbor Day planting event April 26 at Butts Park.
The trees grow around us and have bore witness to generations of Tomah residents, Murray said.
"The trees that surround the pavilion here have witnessed happy occasions where people have gotten together for weddings and birthdays and lots of celebrations," Murray said. "Unfortunately they've also witnessed sad things of people at the end of their lives, when people are getting together to memorialize other people. These have seen lots of tears of happiness and joy. If the trees could talk, they could tell an awful lot of stories over the years."
Murray shared memories of his own that happened at Butts Park beneath the trees — sitting and talking to high school friends on a bench and playing with his daughter, both under the shade of a tree.
Planting trees on Arbor Day is about investing in the future, Murray said.
"It's about years to come and the things that are going to happen, and that's the whole purpose of Arbor Day — to create the trees," he said. "Whether you realize it or not, what you're doing today, what you're being part of today is things that are going to be here for years."
It takes time and effort to grow a tree, but it's well worth it, said guest speaker Sindia Jacobs, owner of TREES by nature, who donated two trees to be planted at Butts Park.
"I'm fortunate to be able to watch these trees grow every day. I encourage them to find their way straight and I learn from them," she said. "I find enjoyment in the changing of their appearance with each changing season. I notice that some varieties prefer solitary locations while others create communities. Eventually, though, they all find a way to persevere and support each other along the way."
Jacobs said tree are an important part of her life.
"Trees have many uses in my world — they provide my livelihood, my recreation, my home, my warmth and my shade," she said. "They provide clean air to breathe and a place for wildlife to rest and feed. I respect each of their unique qualities and characteristics, and I celebrate them all."
