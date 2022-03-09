In-person childbirth classes return at Tomah Health

Tomah Health is returning to in-person childbirth education classes for mothers and fathers.
A childbirth education class will be held Thursday, March 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Tomah Health. The hospital-recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Masks are required and class size will be limited. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.
A full schedule of childbirth classes is listed online at tomahhealth.org.