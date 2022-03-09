 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In-person childbirth classes return at Tomah Health

  • 0

Tomah Health is returning to in-person childbirth education classes for mothers and fathers.

A childbirth education class will be held Thursday, March 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Tomah Health. The hospital-recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

Masks are required and class size will be limited. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.

A full schedule of childbirth classes is listed online at tomahhealth.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TOMAH MIDDLE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Sixth grade 3.5-4.0 plus—Samuel Ahrendt, Madelynn Bernhardt, Norah Betcher, Eva Betthauser, Jacey Brabant, Riley Breitsprecher, Blake Breitung…

Sparta students advance in DECA

Sparta students advance in DECA

Nine Sparta High School students competed at the state DECA competition Feb. 22-24 at Lake Geneva, and all nine students earned spots at the I…

Tomah FFA Year in Review

Tomah FFA Year in Review

FFA is an organization offered to grades 6th through 12th, where students can be part of a group that gives back to the community as well as w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News