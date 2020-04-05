In-person voting in Tomah to proceed as scheduled

Tomah city clerk Jo Cram was aware Friday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had called a Saturday special session of the state Legislature to postpone Tuesday’s election.
“I have my polling place all set up,” Cram said. “It would have been a huge waste of time.”
It appears her efforts won’t be for nothing. Republicans rejected the governor’s request, paving the way for in-person voting to be held as scheduled Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Setting up a polling place in Tomah took a lot more effort this time. In response to the COVID-19 virus, the clerk’s office moved the city’s polling station from the fire station adjacent to Tomah city hall to Tomah Recreation Park. The move to a larger building is designed to create a larger buffer between voters as they enter and exit the polling place.
Voters will have lots of choices Tuesday:
- Mayor—Incumbent Mike Murray is being challenged by former mayor Nellie Pater.
- Tomah City Council—Only one of the four seats has more than one candidate. Voters in the Eighth District will choose between incumbent Sue Holme and challenger Dean Peterson.
- Tomah School Board—None of the three incumbents are running for re-election. Voters will choose among Kirk Arity, Sue Bloom, Mike Gnewikow, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray and Spencer Stephens for the at-large seats. The top three vote-getters will win three-year terms.
- Monroe County Board of Supervisors—Five of the 16 seats are contested and one seat with no candidate on the ballot has a registered write-in.
- State Supreme Court—Incumbent Daniel Kelly is being challenged by Jill Karofsky. The winner gets a 10-year term.
- Referendums—Electors will vote on a state constitutional amendment to expand the rights of crime victims and an advisory county referendum on non-partisan redistricting.
- Presidential primary—The only partisan race on the ballot is presidential primaries in both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Cram said 1,354 absentee ballots have been issued, which represents nearly half of the April 2016 turnout.
While voters will cast ballots on Tuesday, it’s not clear when the results will be announced. A federal judge extended the absentee ballot deadline to April 13, which opened the scenario of voters still casting ballots after election day. The judge ordered that no results be released until absentee ballots are returned.
