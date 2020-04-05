In-person voting in Tomah to proceed as scheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tomah city clerk Jo Cram was aware Friday that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had called a Saturday special session of the state Legislature to postpone Tuesday’s election.

“I have my polling place all set up,” Cram said. “It would have been a huge waste of time.”

It appears her efforts won’t be for nothing. Republicans rejected the governor’s request, paving the way for in-person voting to be held as scheduled Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Setting up a polling place in Tomah took a lot more effort this time. In response to the COVID-19 virus, the clerk’s office moved the city’s polling station from the fire station adjacent to Tomah city hall to Tomah Recreation Park. The move to a larger building is designed to create a larger buffer between voters as they enter and exit the polling place.

Voters will have lots of choices Tuesday: