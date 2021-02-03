Inclement weather shuts down Feb. 4 COVID-19 test site in Tomah

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, the Monroe County Health Department has cancelled its Feb. 4 testing site at the Tomah Highway Shop.
The next test site in Tomah is set for Thursday, Feb. 18.
Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666 or visit healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
