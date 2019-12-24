Incumbents Fushianes, Peterson won't seek re-election

Two incumbent public officeholders have announced they won't seek re-election next spring.
Tomah School Board member Jerry Fushianes and Monroe County Supervisor Pete Peterson filed declarations of non-candidacy last week.
Fushianes' decision means all three Tomah School Board seats at stake will be filled by newcomers next April. Four candidates − Susan Bloom, Mitchell Koel, Wayne Kling and Richard Taylor − have filed declaration of candidacy forms. Two other incumbents, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen, aren't seeking re-election.
Peterson became the first incumbent Monroe County Board member to announced he won't seek re-election.
Most incumbents are seeking new terms. They include Alan McCoy (first district), David Pierce (second district), Nodji Van Wychen (third district), Cedric Schnitzler (fourth district), Wally Habhegger (fifth district), Mary A. Von Ruden (seventh district), Mark Halverson (eighth district), Douglas Path (ninth district) Rodney Sherwood (10th district), Sharon M. Folcey (14th district) and Mary J. Cook (16th district).
Two incumbents have opponents. McCoy is challenged by Stephen H. Klein, while Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe.
Candidates have emerged in two districts where incumbents haven’t taken out nomination papers. Tony E. Wissestad is running for the sixth district seat held by Gregg Vinslauski, and Adam Balz is seeking the 11th district seat held by Paul Steele.
Incumbents Dean Peterson (13th district) and James Peterson (15th district) have yet to announce their intentions. Ronald D. Radar is running in the 15th district.
No candidates have filed in the 12th or 13th districts.
The candidate lineup for city of Tomah remained unchanged last week. Mayoral candidates Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater have returned their nomination papers, while incumbent Mike Murray has taken papers but hadn't filed them as of Dec. 23.
If Murray returns his papers, a Feb. 18 primary will shrink the field to two candidates for the April 7 general election.
Incumbent Tomah City Council members Richard Yarrington (second district), Shawn Zabinsky (fourth district), Lamont Kiefer (sixth district) and Susan Holme (eighth district) have taken out nomination papers, and all have returned them except Yarrington. Remy Gomez has taken out papers to challenge Holme.
Incumbent Tom Flock has filed his papers for Tomah Municipal Judge and is the only candidate.
Candidates for all spring elected offices have until 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to file papers.
It's likely that all Wisconsin voting precincts will be open for the Feb. 18 primary. A three-way state Supreme Court campaign has developed between incumbent Daniel Kelly and challengers Edward A. Fallone and Jill Karofsky.
Voters in the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens in Monroe County will also have a special election primary to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned Sept. 23. Two Democrats and two Republicans will be on the ballot.
