Incumbents Fushianes, Peterson won't seek re-election

Incumbents Dean Peterson (13th district) and James Peterson (15th district) have yet to announce their intentions. Ronald D. Radar is running in the 15th district.

No candidates have filed in the 12th or 13th districts.

The candidate lineup for city of Tomah remained unchanged last week. Mayoral candidates Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater have returned their nomination papers, while incumbent Mike Murray has taken papers but hadn't filed them as of Dec. 23.

If Murray returns his papers, a Feb. 18 primary will shrink the field to two candidates for the April 7 general election.

Incumbent Tomah City Council members Richard Yarrington (second district), Shawn Zabinsky (fourth district), Lamont Kiefer (sixth district) and Susan Holme (eighth district) have taken out nomination papers, and all have returned them except Yarrington. Remy Gomez has taken out papers to challenge Holme.

Incumbent Tom Flock has filed his papers for Tomah Municipal Judge and is the only candidate.

Candidates for all spring elected offices have until 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to file papers.