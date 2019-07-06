The city of Tomah celebrated Independence Day Thursday with the traditional morning parade and evening fireworks.
New this year was the first edition of Downtown Thursday Nights. July 4 marked the first of six Downtown Thursday Night events, which featured the music of Georgia Clay, along with food, beverages and children’s activities along a three-block section of Superior Avenue that was closed to traffic.
The Independence Day festivities ended with fireworks that dodged the raindrops and were lit against the background of heavy thunderstorms that slid to the southeast of Tomah.
