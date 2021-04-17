Independence Day parade in Tomah July 3

Tomah's annual Independence Day parade will be held Saturday, July 3.

The parade returns to Superior Avenue in 2021 after last year's parade was rerouted and extended due to COVID-19.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with the route proceeding on the northbound lane. Both lanes of Superior Avenue will be closed to traffic during the parade. The parade line-up begins at 9 a.m. on McLean Avenue.

Tomah Chamber president/CEO Tina Thompson said the parade will be held a day early to avoid Sunday conflicts.

“While we normally have the parade on the 4th of July, we wanted to be respectful of the church services that typically take place on Sunday mornings," Thompson said. "We were also concerned that if we moved the parade to the afternoon, the July heat may be too much for the spectators and volunteers who participate in this event. Out of respect for all involved, we worked with the city of Tomah to move the parade up a day."

Parade registration is open on the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center’s Facebook page or on its events calendar at Tomahwisconsin.com. Voluntary donations of $5 will go to a local non-profit youth organization for helping clean up after the parade.

Fourth of July fireworks, sponsored by the City of Tomah, Tomah Lion’s Club and Tomah Fire Department, will take place on Sunday, July 4 at 10 p.m. and will be launched from Tomah Recreation Park.

