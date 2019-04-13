The Tomah City Council approved an ordinance and made amendments to an existing ordinance for indoor and outdoor cabaret licensing during the council's regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance allows regulations to be set for outdoor entertainment and live music at establishments and events.
City Clerk Joann Cram said while the prior ordinance allows and regulates indoor cabarets, it doesn't allow or regulate outdoor cabarets or special-event cabarets such as outdoor entertainment or live music. To address the issue, Cram, Tomah police chief Mark Nicholson and building inspector Shane Rolff developed an ordinance that covered all three.
Application forms and fees were also developed and approved by the council. Indoor and outdoor cabaret licenses are $55 and a combination indoor and outdoor cabaret license is $85.
In other business, the council approved:
- A resolution for borrowing $1,914,000 general obligation promissory note for the TID 8 street light project and TID 10 Goose Avenue and Gopher Avenue projects. The two resolution will fund street lighting for streets leading to the new Tomah Health complex, which is expected to open in October.
- Six special beer permits for the Tomah Lions Club during the six-week concert series, Downtown Thursday Nights, that begins July 4.
- Loaning $15,000 to Kathleen Cipriani as part of the financial assistance program in TID 8 to remodel the facade of her new business. Cipriani is remodeling the former Veterans Assistance Foundation building into Doogie's Doggie Daycare & Spa Inc.
