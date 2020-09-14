 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Industrial hemp virtual field day Sept. 18
0 comments

Industrial hemp virtual field day Sept. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

The Division of Extension UW-Madison is hosting an industrial hemp virtual field day on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The field day will provide an update on current UW-Madison and the Division of Extension industrial hemp research with essential oils, seed and fiber production. An update on research projects occurring in the Midwest is also planned.

Speakers include Shelby Ellison, UW-Madison, assistant professor, Department of Horticulture; Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke, graduate student, UW-Madison Department of Agronomy; Shaheer Burney, assistant professor, UW-River Falls Department of Agricultural Economics; Mike Peterson associate director, Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center, UW-Madison,; Phillip Alberti, Extension educator, University of Illinois Extension; Esther Shekinah, research scientist, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute; James DeDecker, director, Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center Michigan State University; Marguerite Bolt, hemp extension specialist, Indiana Purdue University; Carl Duley, Buffalo County agriculture Extension agent; and Jerry Clark, Chippewa County agriculture Extension agent.

There is no cost to participate. Registration is available at https://go.wisc.edu/60oic1. Participants will receive an email just prior to the event with the connection information.

For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7955.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News