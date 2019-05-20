The Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group will hold an invasive plant identification and management field day Thursday, June 13 at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.
Volunteers are asked to call or email Megan Mickelson by June 7 at 608-633-5722 or Megan.Mickelson@wisconsin.gov.
Landowners who attend the field day will be eligible for cost sharing in 2020 from the Land Conservation Department. Funding will be available to help manage invasive species, limited to $600 per landowner in Monroe County.
Lunch will be available for $10.
