JARROD ROLL: Cleaning gravestones the right way

With Memorial Day around the corner, our thoughts return to honoring the men and women who died in the service of their country. Honoring the fallen often takes us out to cemeteries to mourn for those whom we have lost.

As we place a flag at the grave marker, many of us will notice the signs of age and neglect upon the gravestones — the green growth and black grime obscuring the soldier’s information inscribed thereupon. Algae, lichen, and fungi can obscure gravestone lettering and be hazardous to the stone itself. Removing this biological growth will make the stone last longer and easier to read. The thought comes to our mind, “this soldier deserves a nicer looking gravestone … someone needs to clean it … I can do that!”

Cleaning a gravestone does help to preserve it — when done correctly. Before you plan your gravestone cleaning outing, please consider these helpful tips which will work to keep you and the gravestone safe:

1. Permission must be granted to clean a gravestone. You must obtain permission from:

The family (if

possible).

The

property owner to enter the cemetery itself if you must cross private land to access the