JARROD ROLL: Cleaning gravestones the right way

With Memorial Day around the corner, our thoughts return to honoring the men and women who died in the service of their country. Honoring the fallen often takes us out to cemeteries to mourn for those whom we have lost.
As we place a flag at the grave marker, many of us will notice the signs of age and neglect upon the gravestones — the green growth and black grime obscuring the soldier’s information inscribed thereupon. Algae, lichen, and fungi can obscure gravestone lettering and be hazardous to the stone itself. Removing this biological growth will make the stone last longer and easier to read. The thought comes to our mind, “this soldier deserves a nicer looking gravestone … someone needs to clean it … I can do that!”
Cleaning a gravestone does help to preserve it — when done correctly. Before you plan your gravestone cleaning outing, please consider these helpful tips which will work to keep you and the gravestone safe:
1. Permission must be granted to clean a gravestone. You must obtain permission from:
The family (if
- possible).
- The
property owner to enter the cemetery itself if you must cross private land to access the
- cemetery.
- The
Trustees of the cemetery to do any work with a gravestone (such as cleaning) or within the cemetery (such as brush removal). “Trustees” means the recognized representatives of the original incorporators, board of directors, affiliated church, town board, or cemetery
- association.
2. Remember to do no harm — cleaning a gravestone should not pose a risk to the gravestone or to yourself.
3. Evaluate the general condition of the gravestone. Do not attempt to clean the gravestone if it exhibits any cracks, flaking, or eroding surfaces. Do not clean the gravestone if it seems physically unstable (i.e. wobbles).
4. Come prepared with a lot of water. Plan on several gallons per gravestone. Do not let the gravestone dry out during the cleaning process.
5. Use no household chemicals to clean a gravestone. Use only D/2 Biological Solution or just water.
6. Never use metal scrapers or wire brushes to clean a gravestone.
7. The biological growth will return. However, you are “resetting the clock” to help prolong the life of the gravestone.
8. Suggested supply list:
Brushes with poly
- bristles
- Plastic
or wood scrapers and
- picks
- Water
- bucket
- Water
sprayer or watering
- can
- Gloves
- (optional)
- Safety
goggles
- (optional)
- D/2
Biological Solution (available to purchase through the Monroe County Local History
- Room)
- Aquatainer
(or some other water
- container)
A person’s good intentions alone do not qualify them to clean historic gravestones. A recent newspaper article reporting damage done to Civil War-era gravestones in Maryland is yet another example of someone who thought it was permissible to alter grave markers to better read the inscriptions obscured by years of growth and grime. Almost weekly I learn of another “good Samaritan” who is inspired to clean gravestones in a cemetery.
It is true that proper cleaning can help to preserve the stone and that many gravestones stand neglected in cemeteries all over the United States. However, before anyone attempts a cleaning project in a cemetery, it is essential to:
Research proper historic stone cleaning
- techniques.
- Share
your plan for cleaning gravestones with a professional to get their
- feedback.
- Obtain
permission from the governing body of that cemetery and the family, when
- able.
Without proper training and planning, a person —no matter how big their heart — risks doing more harm than good to that old gravestone they wish to preserve.
If you would like instructions for properly cleaning a gravestone, contact the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum in Sparta at 608-269-8680. The History Room also sells a Gravestone Cleaning Kit along with quart bottles of D/2 Biological Solution to equip you with what you need to properly and effectively clean a gravestone.
Indexes of burials in Monroe County cemeteries can be found at MonroeCountyHistory.org. For more information or to purchase gravestone cleaning supplies, please call or stop in person at 200 West Main St., Sparta, Thursday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Jarrod Roll is is county historian and director of Monroe County Local History Room & Museum.