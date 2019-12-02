Jeff Smith: Politicians playing the blame game

Governor Evers’ proposal included a modest eight-cent gas tax and reinstated the automatic indexing so infrastructure investments wouldn’t fall behind. There wasn’t a raise in the gas tax since 2005, when the Republican-led Legislature repealed automatic indexing, which was then signed by the Democratic governor at the time.

This may not be the perfect answer as technology is making vehicles more fuel-efficient, but it would’ve meant that everyone using our roads and filling their tank in Wisconsin fairly contributed to the roads they traveled on.

Unfortunately, the Republican-dominated Joint Finance Committee thought otherwise. Republican JFC members threw out the Governor’s proposal and re-introduced their version of the budget, which increased the title and registration fees. After Oct. 1, the title and registration fees jumped. The title fee, which was $69.50, increased significantly to $164.50. The registration fee increased from $75 to $85. It doesn’t matter who uses them or how many out-of-state trucks pass through our state − now, only Wisconsin residents are expected to pay for road repairs.

It’s understandable that folks are shocked and frustrated to see what were once reasonable fees increased so dramatically in one budget. In the typical blame game style, Gov. Evers is taking the heat for the costly decisions made by Republicans.