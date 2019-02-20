A job fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Fort McCoy. human resource professionals will be available to discuss job openings for Department of the Army Civilian; Morale, Welfare, and Recreation and Army & Air Force Exchange Service positions at the installation.
This event is open to the public and takes place inside the Whitetail Ridge Ski Chalet, Building 8061.
Call 608-388-3773 for more information.
