Johnson new member of American Angus Association

Anja Johnson of Tomah is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Junior members of the association, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association has more than 25,000 active adult and junior members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. The association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry.
