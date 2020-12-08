JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Last month I wrote about the gift card campaign, sponsored by Bank First. According to Emily Klitzing, marketing specialist, Bank First purchased $100,000 of gift cards from over 140 restaurants, cards that were used locally to help families and businesses get through these challenging times. I had been a recipient of a gift card for Murray’s On Main, which I enjoyed using for family members and friends. Someone else did extra credit.

Following is a thank you that Bank First received from a winner in Tomah: “My family ordered jimmy johns on Sunday. While we were in the drive through, there were two Monroe County police officers behind. We used the gift card to buy them both a meal. You guys are giving back to the community so we thought we should too! Thanks again.”

When Kurt Moore’s brother Kent, 57, needed a kidney for a kidney transplant, Kurt, 49, did not have to think twice about being a living donor.”I thought I’d be a better match than anyone else,” he said, “so I gave it a whirl.”