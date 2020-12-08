JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Called to be servantsEllen Helgren calls this her High U Garden. I call this a beautiful surprise. This summer coming home from Norwalk on County Highway U, I passed a garden of lavender/blue flowers, planted along the side of the road with no dwelling in sight. The flowers caught my eye; lavender I thought and e-mailed Ellen to ask if I could pick a few.
Actually, what I was looking at was Russian sage, plants, she tells me in an e-mail, she picked up on clearance at Shopko. Tall plants with grey green silvery foliage, they were a cloud of color, growing parallel to the road, a border of flowers that, she said, the bees love. Driving slowly around this corner on U, I saw the familiar Black-eyed Susans, companions to the Russian Sage. Here was a garden of colorful flowers at the top of the hill, an area Ellen with help from husband Mike has been developing over 15 years.
She grows a variety of perennials, geared toward attracting butterflies and bees. What I didn’t recognize in her garden were Butterfly weed, Nodding Pink Onion, Wild Bergamot and Prairie Dropseed, native plantings, pleased with their location. There is a woodlot in the background; deer can be a challenge. For her Smooth Blue Aster and Turk’s Cap Lily she went to the trouble of putting wire cages around them to prevent nibbling.
Next summer I’m going to make an appointment and ask for a tour of this High U Garden of beauty, planted along the side of the road to benefit butterflies, bees and passers by like me.
Last month I wrote about the gift card campaign, sponsored by Bank First. According to Emily Klitzing, marketing specialist, Bank First purchased $100,000 of gift cards from over 140 restaurants, cards that were used locally to help families and businesses get through these challenging times. I had been a recipient of a gift card for Murray’s On Main, which I enjoyed using for family members and friends. Someone else did extra credit.
Following is a thank you that Bank First received from a winner in Tomah: “My family ordered jimmy johns on Sunday. While we were in the drive through, there were two Monroe County police officers behind. We used the gift card to buy them both a meal. You guys are giving back to the community so we thought we should too! Thanks again.”
When Kurt Moore’s brother Kent, 57, needed a kidney for a kidney transplant, Kurt, 49, did not have to think twice about being a living donor.”I thought I’d be a better match than anyone else,” he said, “so I gave it a whirl.”
For more than a year, Kent, receiving dialysis, has been living in Rochester with his wife Sarah and daughter Emily. After a series of tests (“156…I counted them,” said Kurt) taken at Mayo, Rochester, Kurt is a match. His tests, Kurt said, were a surprise, including talking with a psychiatrist and social workers. “They want me to be physically fit,” he said, “and mentally healthy.” He and his wife Seleena stayed in Rochester during the week of tests, parking their camper at Autumn Woods RV Park, “where most of the people there were going to Mayo Clinic,” he said.
December 9 Kurt and Kent expect to, hope to find out when the transplant will take place. Both men will have a period of recovery. Kurt, who is a diesel mechanic for Old Dominion Freight Lines, Tomah, will be taking a leave of absence and off work for six weeks. “Time to heal inside and out,” Kurt said.
This past spring after schools closed, Norwalk Ontario Wilton (NOW) school district continued its school lunch program, providing noon lunches for area children. Amanda Wallerman, Ridgeville, and the Valle-Ville 4-H Club solicited sponsors who donated over $5,000 to keep milk, butter, cottage cheese and cheese on the menu, nutritious food donated or bought at cost.
Every Friday for a month Amanda drove to Tomah’s Kwik Trip and picked up 130 gallons of milk that she delivered to Brookwood School. During July and August 4-H members and families were involved with pick up (more than 1,650 gallons of milk were given away) and assisted volunteers who distributed bags of food on site. And there were other volunteers who stepped up and drove into outlying areas for home delivery.
This list could get longer. I think of my neighbor Leanne Moore Allen who makes it a point of inviting one or two neighbor ladies in once a week for coffee and a piece of homemade pie. I could mention Darrel and Suzanne Zietlow and a dozen others who volunteer for Second Harvest the last Tuesday of the month in Norwalk.
Readers, who would you add to this list: friends, neighbors, family. Yourself. This is who we are…..called to be servants; called to serve.
With best wishes to all of you for a Merry Christmas. Love, peace, blessings and joy.
