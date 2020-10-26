JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Established about 25 years ago on Topsail Island is the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and Rescue Center; in other words, a turtle hospital designed to rehabilitate sea turtles suffering from a variety of injuries caused by propeller lacerations, swallowing fishing hooks, trash entanglements. James called the center, the message this time of night (it was almost midnight) listing hours open. Not finding information he needed, he called the police.

Two police officers arrived at the scene, young men who, they said, had never before been called on to rescue turtles. “A new experience for me, too,” said James. Working together, the three of them dragged/pushed/lifted/ this 300-pound mama turtle out of the depression and guided her back into the water.

Sixty days later, those eggs will hatch, and very tiny baby turtles weighing at the most two ounces will crawl out of their soft eggshells, crawl across the sand and swim away in the ocean. Life expectancy is not good; one out of 5,000 to 10,000 will survive and reach adulthood, the tiny turtles a tasty morsel for predators. Thirty years later a survivor will come back to the same beach and lay her eggs. If she needs help, I hope someone like James is there.