JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Turtles on the Beach
The confrontation began about 9:30 in the evening. It was just beginning dusk at Topsail Island, North Carolina, and James was out on the beach for a late evening walk. Even in the muted light from the setting sun, he could see what could have been ATV tracks, deep ridges pressed into the sand. Following the tracks and walking ahead a few feet, he almost stumbled over a turtle, a giant turtle, a female Loggerhead, getting ready to build a nest in the dunes and lay her eggs.
Intent on her task, this gentle giant weighing almost 300 pounds paid no attention to James. She began to dig a hole in the sand, preparing a place to deposit what would become a gathering of almost 120 eggs. James sat down to watch.
After she brushed sand over the hole, covering the eggs, she rested for a few minutes before turning around and walking slowly back into the ocean. At least that is what is supposed to happen. But this particular female, perhaps disoriented by the bright yard lights from beach cottages close to the shore, began to crawl inland over the dune and came to rest on the side of the service road.
Slowly she turned, crawled back up the dune and then helpless to stop, slid down on the sand, ending up under a beach cottage, trapped in a depression. James knew she needed help. James knew he needed help.
Established about 25 years ago on Topsail Island is the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rehabilitation and Rescue Center; in other words, a turtle hospital designed to rehabilitate sea turtles suffering from a variety of injuries caused by propeller lacerations, swallowing fishing hooks, trash entanglements. James called the center, the message this time of night (it was almost midnight) listing hours open. Not finding information he needed, he called the police.
Two police officers arrived at the scene, young men who, they said, had never before been called on to rescue turtles. “A new experience for me, too,” said James. Working together, the three of them dragged/pushed/lifted/ this 300-pound mama turtle out of the depression and guided her back into the water.
Sixty days later, those eggs will hatch, and very tiny baby turtles weighing at the most two ounces will crawl out of their soft eggshells, crawl across the sand and swim away in the ocean. Life expectancy is not good; one out of 5,000 to 10,000 will survive and reach adulthood, the tiny turtles a tasty morsel for predators. Thirty years later a survivor will come back to the same beach and lay her eggs. If she needs help, I hope someone like James is there.
This happened in mid-July, nesting season for Loggerheads. About 100 nests were monitored this summer along 26 miles of coastline by volunteers affiliated with the Center, identified by their official tan t-shirts with brown lettering: “Topsail Island Seaturtle Patrol." I had the opportunity to meet Ronnie, site manager, when I flew down to stay a week at the beach in October, James there again to keep me company. “The hospital, normally open to visitors,” said Ronnie, “is closed because of Covid. Turtles have to be cared for. There’s room for 100 to be treated for injuries and released when they are healed.”
I missed the nesting season, but fresh fish is always in season. At the beach, every night is Friday Night Fish: shrimp, scallops, flounder and crab cakes we prepared at home. Wednesday noon we ate at Riverview, a restaurant popular with locals and tourists. We ordered take out and sat outside at a picnic table next to the inlet where two ospreys and one snow-white egret kept us company. Across the water, we could see buildings at Camp LeJeune, the Marine base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Saturday night Chuck, our neighbor who lives full time on Topsail, and James hosted an oyster roast, oysters costing a steep $75 a bushel. Seven of us gathered around the grill as they steamed done. Then we were challenged to pry open the shells, dip fresh oysters in warm butter and slurp them down. They are, also, good raw with a dab of Texas Pete.
Not everyone comes to the beach to sit on the front porch, drink coffee and watch dolphins out in the ocean. From our vantage point, we watched bikers, joggers, runners and walkers walking dogs going by on the service road, people serious about exercise. The temperatures that week were in sunny 70s and 80s except for Sunday, our last day. It was too windy to walk, the waves too rough to swim, rain coming down hard and fast. Intending to have a picnic outdoors with sister and brother-in-law Benetta and Jack, we put on masks and sat inside to visit.
On the other hand, we were at the beach. If we’re lucky enough to be at the beach, we’re lucky enough.
