JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

This country store has a centerpiece, a 6 x 8 check out counter designed by Amanda and built by her brother Josh Kepler. It comes with history. “An old carriage shed on the farm was torn down after wind damage,” said Amanda. They kept the wood, which Josh used for the counter top and frame. Filling in are aged, gray corrugated pieces of metal that Josh recycled from his inventory.

The name Bossy Cow may not be on the tip of everyone’s tongue, but it has shown up in various ways. Bossy the Cow was a performer on Sesame Street, there is a Ballad of Bossy Cow, Bossy Cow, a character in a comic strip, and, yes, there is a book: 101 Bossy Cow Jokes. In the 1970s, a Bossy Cow almost became a mascot for University of California-Davis and was part of a cheer heard at football games.

My memory goes way back to the 1940s when our 12 Guernsey cows had a pasture in the woods where they spent the day. To bring them home in the evening was my job, walking down the lane to the top of the hill where I’d stand and call, “Come, boss; come boss; come bossy.” I’d watch them slowly walk through the valley, up the hill on well-worn cow paths and then down the lane to the barn. They came when called.

In this day and age, Bossy Cow Country Store is just up the road from my place. From Tomah, drive south on Hwy. 131 about five miles. Turn right or west to Ridgeville on Hwy. A about five miles. Turn left or south on Hwy. U one mile. Watch for the sign on Jitney Road. Open Thursdays 3-7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open by appointment during winter break: Saturday, Dec. 19 until Jan. 6. Call 608-343-9928 or email Thebossycowcountrystore@gmail.com. Find the store on Facebook.

