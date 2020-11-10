JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

The announcement came at the end of the column, appearing in the Tomah Journal this past June. Bank First was doing a local restaurant gift card giveaway.
Bank First had purchased $100,000 in gift cards from more than 140 restaurants. At the time Safer at Home, restrictions had been lifted, so the bank was running a campaign to distribute a portion of these cards back to community members in an effort to support local businesses and families. That sounded like a good deal to me.
Nothing ventured; nothing gained. I went on line, typed in the address and registered for the drawing. I was given a choice of six businesses in the area. I could pick three: Humbird Cheese, Peking Chinese Restaurant, and Murray’s On Main Receiving a gift card from anyone of those would be great. As it turned out, I was a winner. In an e-mail from Emily Klitzing, Bank First Marketing Specialist, I was offered a $100 gift certificate for Murray’s On Main, which I could use, no time limit stipulated.
Since $100 was a lot of money to spend, I notified my friends and my family, offering to take all of them out to eat when they were available. First, I entertained David and Wanda, here for a weekend from Minneapolis. Then friends came through from Racine, stopping in Tomah for lunch, my treat, of course. By the time I met friends Alice Brandau, Joann Belsky and Lucy Sherwood for lunch in The Pub at MOM’S, I had just enough money to buy the coffee and leave a tip.
Bottom line: that $100 gift certificate was spent locally, a boost for the economy and for our morale.
A new twist was given to pie socials during the month of October. Under the direction of Viena Ebersold, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ridgeville, not a piece of pie but a whole pie was going to be served to church members. And this all came about because of COVID-19.
Last spring Viena applied for a $250 grant from Thrivent’s community action program, intending to use this to fund the third annual Easter breakfast, a community event at St. John’s. Cancelled. With the cooperation of Thrivent, Viena requested using the funds for the annual church picnic, a community event held in July on the church grounds. Cancelled.
“I wanted to make use of this money,” Viena said, “and Thrivent was open to change.” How could this grant money be used to serve the congregation while keeping physically distant? Because she enjoys home cooking, she thought of pies, homemade pies as a special gift for shut-ins and the elderly.
With Thrivent’s approval, she bought the supplies, including ready-made piecrusts, pie tins, 12 pounds of apples, 15 cans of pumpkins, sugar, evaporated milk and cool whip, an extra nice touch. Eight women from the three congregations, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, and St. Jacob’s, picked up the supplies at church and baked 25 pies.
Pastor Bob and Viena delivered pies to members in nursing home and assisted living apartments. Orville Gabower received one on the Sunday he was in church and celebrating his 93rd birthday. Because October was Appreciation Month for pastors, Viena delivered an appreciation pie to Pastor Bob and Dorothy, and she delivered an apple pie to me because I am considered elderly.
Were pies a surprise? Yes, homemade pies a special treat, “We were happy to do this,” said Viena; “people were grateful.”
Taking another step forward in this outreach project, Viena, who really does like to bake at home, used the remaining supplies to bake two pumpkin pies. These plus Cool Whip she donated to Norwalk’s Friends of the Community Annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Not willing to let COVID-19 control their lives or change their plans, Friends of the Community in Norwalk decided to sponsor the 23rd annual Thanksgiving dinner with curbside pickup. This past Sunday, then, more than 200 people in their cars got in line and drove to the Norwalk Community Center where a complete turkey dinner was handed to them.
It takes a village to bring something like this together.
Chaired and organized by Theresa Lehner and Barb Orness, the dinner involved local churches, organizations, and young people, all volunteers. Ladies at the United Methodist Church were in charge of mashed potatoes; Norwalk Lioness did the dressing; cranberries came from St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church and ladies from St. Augustine Catholic Church roasted eight turkeys. Doug Gnewikow gave the turkeys the final touch and made the gravy. Theresa cooked the squash.
More than 35 pumpkin pies showed up the afternoon of the dinner, donated from the community. In the kitchen, friends of the community were busy dishing up the food, slicing the pies and packing plastic bags with the dinners.
Delivering curbside were members of the Brookwood High School Drama Club, and delivering meals to shut-ins were the Norwalk Firemen.
What a great ecumenical, non-denominational, village-wide experience. The spirit of Thanksgiving prevails.
