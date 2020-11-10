JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

The announcement came at the end of the column, appearing in the Tomah Journal this past June. Bank First was doing a local restaurant gift card giveaway.

Bank First had purchased $100,000 in gift cards from more than 140 restaurants. At the time Safer at Home, restrictions had been lifted, so the bank was running a campaign to distribute a portion of these cards back to community members in an effort to support local businesses and families. That sounded like a good deal to me.

Nothing ventured; nothing gained. I went on line, typed in the address and registered for the drawing. I was given a choice of six businesses in the area. I could pick three: Humbird Cheese, Peking Chinese Restaurant, and Murray’s On Main Receiving a gift card from anyone of those would be great. As it turned out, I was a winner. In an e-mail from Emily Klitzing, Bank First Marketing Specialist, I was offered a $100 gift certificate for Murray’s On Main, which I could use, no time limit stipulated.