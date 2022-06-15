June is Home Safety Month

There are many small and easy things you can do to protect your family from injuries in the home. Home accidents kill one person every 16 minutes and injure one person every four seconds in the U.S. Follow these seven tips to keep your home as safe as possible:

1. Keep it dry: Prevent water from entering your home through leaks in roofing systems, rain water from entering your home due to poor drainage, and check your interior plumbing for any leaking.

2. Keep it clean: Control the source of dust and contaminants, creating smooth and cleanable surfaces, reducing clutter and using effective wet-cleaning methods.

3. Keep it safe: Store poisons out of the reach of children and properly label. Secure loose rugs and keep children’s play areas free from hard or sharp surfaces. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every floor of your home and keep fire extinguishers on hand.

4. Keep it well-ventilated: Ventilate bathrooms and kitchens and use whole house ventilation for supplying fresh air to reduce the concentration of contaminants in the home.

5. Keep it pest-free: All pests look for food, water, and shelter. Seal cracks and openings throughout the home; store food in pest-resistant containers. If needed, use sticky-traps and baits in closed containers, along with least toxic pesticides such as boric acid powder.

6. Keep it contaminant-free: Reduce lead-related hazards in pre-1978 homes by fixing deteriorated paint, and keeping floors and window areas clean using a wet-cleaning approach. Test your home for radon, a naturally occurring dangerous gas that enters homes through the soil, crawlspaces and foundation cracks. Install a radon removal system if levels above the EPA action-level are detected.

7. Keep it well maintained: Inspect, clean and repair your home routinely. Take care of minor repairs and problems before they become large repairs and problems.

Learn more about home safety at hud.gov/healthyhomes and follow the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page for additional home safety tips throughout the month.

