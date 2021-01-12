Juneau County health officials launch vaccination effort

In November, Juneau County businesses, government agencies and healthcare providers teamed up to curb the spread of COVID-19 with the Together We Can campaign. Its goal was to reduce the negative impact the virus was having locally and to unite the community around the shared goals of keeping kids in schools, helping area businesses remain open and protecting first responders and medical resources.

As a new year begins, the agencies involved in the Together We Can initiative are once again asking for the public’s assistance. Instead of working to simply slow the spread of the virus, the new goal is to defeat COVID-19 for good with widespread community vaccination. County health officials say that while handwashing, social distancing and wearing a mask are still effective tools, the vaccine provides an additional, life-saving shield of protection.

The vaccine is first being provided to healthcare workers, first responders and others who live and work in high-risk environments. General public distribution is likely to be available in the spring or summer, although some specific groups may have the opportunity to receive the vaccine sooner.

To learn more about the vaccine, its safety and when it might be available to different groups of people, check out the COVID-19 section of milebluff.com. To learn more about the Together We Can initiative and its partners and to download posters of support to hang in homes or businesses, visit milebluff.com/TogetherWeCan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.