 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juneau County health officials launch vaccination effort
0 comments

Juneau County health officials launch vaccination effort

{{featured_button_text}}

In November, Juneau County businesses, government agencies and healthcare providers teamed up to curb the spread of COVID-19 with the Together We Can campaign. Its goal was to reduce the negative impact the virus was having locally and to unite the community around the shared goals of keeping kids in schools, helping area businesses remain open and protecting first responders and medical resources.

As a new year begins, the agencies involved in the Together We Can initiative are once again asking for the public’s assistance. Instead of working to simply slow the spread of the virus, the new goal is to defeat COVID-19 for good with widespread community vaccination. County health officials say that while handwashing, social distancing and wearing a mask are still effective tools, the vaccine provides an additional, life-saving shield of protection.

The vaccine is first being provided to healthcare workers, first responders and others who live and work in high-risk environments. General public distribution is likely to be available in the spring or summer, although some specific groups may have the opportunity to receive the vaccine sooner.

To learn more about the vaccine, its safety and when it might be available to different groups of people, check out the COVID-19 section of milebluff.com. To learn more about the Together We Can initiative and its partners and to download posters of support to hang in homes or businesses, visit milebluff.com/TogetherWeCan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Katelyn Miller of Tomah has been named resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2020-21 academic year.

News

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

Each week teachers at Tomah High School select students who have demonstrated outstanding personal effort in a subject area to nominate as Stu…

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News