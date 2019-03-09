A Juneau County man faces criminal charges after police say he was found in possession of child pornography.
Adam Maranto, 45, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child, and exposing genitals. He faces up to 25 years imprisonment for each charge of child pornography and 40 years imprisonment for the charge of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Juneau County Detective received a cyber tip Feb. 8 regarding a Tumblr account uploading images of child pornography.
Investigation into the cyber tip led to a warrant being issued on a 12th Street East residence in the town of Armenia and a tan 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude SUV.
Law enforcement arrived at the residence Feb. 21 to execute the search warrant. A digital forensics examiner from the division of criminal investigation assisted.
Two cell phones, an SD card from a digital camera and a computer memory board were found in the home.
Maranto was located at work in Tomah and detained. A laptop and cell phone were located in his vehicle.
A search of the SD card revealed an hour-long video determined to be child pornography.
In an interview with law enforcement, Maranto denied knowing about the video on the SD card.
Maranto was escorted to the Juneau County Jail. He eventually agreed to give the passcode for his cell phone to investigators.
Five more videos of child pornography were found and turned over to Juneau County law enforcement.
