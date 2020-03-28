Juneau County records first COVID-19 case

A healthcare worker has tested positive for COVID 19, becoming Juneau County’s first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

According to a release from the Juneau County Health Department, the unnamed healthcare worker tested positive for the virus on March 25 after identification by Mile Bluff clinicians and the Juneau County Health Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our department has been preparing for our first case,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich. “Everyone in our community plays an important role in slowing the spread of COVID 19. Wash your hands often and stay home whenever possible.”

The healthcare worker is currently staying at home under voluntary isolation, and an investigation to identify individuals the worker has had contact with is ongoing under the direction of public health officials. Once identified, officials will contact those with possible exposure.

“Mile Bluff’s team continues to be on alert and ready to respond,” said Mile Bluff’s Chief Executive Officer James O’Keefe. “We understand the public’s concern, and want to ensure everyone the health of our patients, residents, employees and community members is always our top priority.”

The first case in Juneau County comes the same day Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order went into effect for 30 days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.