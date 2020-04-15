Juneau County reports first COVID-19 death

Health officials in Juneau County confirmed the first death in the county from COVID-19.
According to Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich, the patient died April 12 and was over 90 years old.
“Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual’s friends and family,” said Dederich. “It is so important for our community to come together and double down on strategies to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”
Dederich said the patient was hospitalized prior to death. The county currently has six confirmed cases of the virus.
In a Facebook live post on the Juneau County Health Department Facebook page, Dederich said the county now has enough cases to confirm age ranges for active cases.
“Of our six cases, we have one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and the individual who passed away was in their 90s,” Dederich said.
“As you can see by the large range in our cases, no one is immune to this virus, and we will all need to do our part to contain its spread.”
Dederich said in the post that “we know that there are people in our community and our county who are positive who will never be tested. This is a reality, and we need to be vigilant to protect ourselves and those around us.”
Dederich said it is important people continue to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order and stay at home for all but essential trips into the community, and noted the Centers for Disease Control now recommends people wear cloth masks if they must go out into public.
For more information on the county’s preparation and response to COVID-19 visit co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html.
Monroe County has reported eight COVID-19 cases and one death through Wednesday noon.
