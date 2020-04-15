Juneau County reports first COVID-19 death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials in Juneau County confirmed the first death in the county from COVID-19.

According to Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich, the patient died April 12 and was over 90 years old.

“Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual’s friends and family,” said Dederich. “It is so important for our community to come together and double down on strategies to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

Dederich said the patient was hospitalized prior to death. The county currently has six confirmed cases of the virus.

In a Facebook live post on the Juneau County Health Department Facebook page, Dederich said the county now has enough cases to confirm age ranges for active cases.

“Of our six cases, we have one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and the individual who passed away was in their 90s,” Dederich said.

“As you can see by the large range in our cases, no one is immune to this virus, and we will all need to do our part to contain its spread.”