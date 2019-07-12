{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement in Juneau County suspect a pair of July 3 deaths are linked to laced heroin that originated from La Crosse.

A 26-year-old man was found dead at 8:58 a.m. in Necedah. Two hours later in New Lisbon, a 44-year-old man was found dead. Both died inside their residences. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of the families, and the formal cause of death in both cases is pending an autopsy and toxicology report.

Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said both investigations are ongoing and there is no danger to the public.

The subject of the potentially deadly heroin came up during a July 9 Elroy Common Council meeting.

“Juneau County did have two overdose deaths last week,” Elroy police chief Tony Green told the council. “(There is) knowledge of most of that stuff coming from the La Crosse area.”

The deaths come as authorities in La Crosse have issued a warning about a batch of heroin laced with unidentified drugs. The warning, which authorities issued July 5, says the laced  heroin could cause cardiac arrest.

According to La Crosse County Medical Examiner Timothy Candahl, there have been eight drug-related overdose cases in La Crosse County since July 3, with one overdose resulting in death, along with more overdoses in surrounding counties.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

