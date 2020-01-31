Jury finds five Monroe County Supervisors violated Open Meetings Law

Five members of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors have been found guilty of knowingly violating Wisconsin's Open Meetings Law.

A jury before presiding La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne determined that the supervisors acted illegally while circulating a Rule 5 petition regarding the site of the new Rolling Hills Nursing Home.

The jury found that supervisors Pete Peterson, Rod Sherwood, Paul Steele, Carol Las and Doug Path deliberately kept the petition secret from other supervisors until after the board authorized the project's financing.

The board approved $16 million in financing during a Dec. 20, 2017 meeting, and the Rule 5 petition was submitted to the Rolling Hills Committee Jan. 23, 2018.

The committee approved the petition, and one day later, the full county board voted 10-6 to move the Rolling Hills site from Sparta to Tomah.