Kendall cancels annual Labor Day celebration

The village of Kendall has cancelled its annual Labor Day weekend celebration.

The Kendall Community Club announced the cancellation Tuesday. The event was scheduled for Sept. 4-6.

Club president Steve Peterson said the COVID-19 pandemic drove the decision. The annual festival includes several large gatherings, including a Sunday parade, softball tournament and classic car show.

"Our club members stayed positive on hosting Kendall Fest as long as they could," Peterson said. "We had hoped for an improvement in area COVID-19 cases, but there still seems to be a risk that we just couldn’t overcome, and time was running out.”

Peterson said the club considered multiple options, including hosting a one-day event on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. He said the club is already making plans for the 2021 festival, which is set for Sept. 3-5.

“We are now focusing on a great Kendall Fest in 2021 on Labor Day weekend, and the work on putting it together starts in October," he said.

The Kendall Community Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Kendall American Legion hall. The board meeting starts at 6 p.m. followed by the full club meeting at 6:30 p.m.

