A 41-year-old Kendall man faces up to 60 years in prison for sex crimes against children.
David Jeremy Hamilton was sentenced Friday by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman for 45 counts of possessing child pornography, six counts of a registered sex offender photographing a minor without consent, five counts of exposing genitals and one count of child exploitation.
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger described Hamilton as a "predator" who "belong(s) in prison."
"The sentence of the court today assures Mr. Hamilton will remain in prison and incapable of hurting any children for an extended period of time," Croninger said. "I am extremely proud of the work that both law enforcement and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office continue to do to ensure that predators like David Hamilton are removed from the public.”
Hamilton was sentenced to 35 years of initial confinement and 25 years of extended supervision.
The investigation was led by investigator Paul Sloan of the city of Tomah Police Department, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.