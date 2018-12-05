Tomah police think they have cleared an 11-year-old sexual assault case thanks to a recent DNA match.
Carlton S. Bullard, 50, Louisville, Ky., was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for first-degree sexual assault. The case remained cold until a national DNA database produced a match for Bullard, who was incarcerated in Kentucky.
The investigation began Sept. 14, 2007, when a woman ran up to a Tomah police officer and yelled, “I’ve been raped.”
The woman told police she had gotten into an argument with two women in a downtown Tomah bar and that a man — dubbed “Crazy Carl” by one patron and later identified as Bullard — offered to walk her back to her apartment. Once inside, Bullard asked the woman to take her shirt off and smoke marijuana. The woman said she refused both requests.
Bullard then allegedly pushed the woman onto a bed, ripped her clothes off and put his hands around her neck, which cut off her breathing and hindered her ability to fight off the attack. She said Bullard forced her into vaginal sex and then asked her whether she wanted to smoke crack. She wrapped herself in a blanket and fled the apartment. Nobody was inside the apartment when police conducted a search and gathered evidence for the sexual assault kit.
Evidence was sent to the state crime lab in Madison and came back without a DNA match. Police pursued a possible suspect in 2014 who agreed to give a DNA sample. The sample came back negative.
Oe June 8, a national DNA database produced a match identifying Bullard. He had been released from jail but remained on parole when he was interviewed by Louisville police Nov. 19.
According to the report, Bullard said he had never heard of Tomah and told police was he residing in New York in 2007.