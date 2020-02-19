You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kind's office staff in Tomah, Sparta March 5
0 comments

Kind's office staff in Tomah, Sparta March 5

{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives for Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during the week of March 2.

Kind's representatives will be at Tomah City Hall Thursday, March 5 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and at Sparta Free Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the same day.

On Tuesday, March 3 Kind's representatives will be at the Jackson County Courthouse in Black River Falls from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Hatch Public Library in Mauston from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Kind’s said his office staff can assist Wisconsinites having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service and other federal agencies.

Representatives from Kind's office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News