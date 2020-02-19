Kind's office staff in Tomah, Sparta March 5

Representatives for Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during the week of March 2.
Kind's representatives will be at Tomah City Hall Thursday, March 5 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and at Sparta Free Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the same day.
On Tuesday, March 3 Kind's representatives will be at the Jackson County Courthouse in Black River Falls from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Hatch Public Library in Mauston from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Kind’s said his office staff can assist Wisconsinites having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service and other federal agencies.
Representatives from Kind's office are also available to meet by scheduled appointment in either of his La Crosse or Eau Claire offices. More information can also be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.